Sweden Vs. South Korea Odds, Pick: Swedes Favored In World Cup Game

Photo via Matt Kryger/USA TODAY Sports Images

Sweden and South Korea plan to make a splash, despite their status as the unfashionable members of their pool.

The teams will meet at 8 a.m. ET on Monday in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F opener. FIFA currently ranks Sweden 24th, while South Korea sits 57th in world soccer’s latest pecking order. However, their respective positions don’t haven’t made oddsmakers bullish about either team’s chances of winning this contest.

Let’s take a look at the Sweden vs. South Korea betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Sweden win: +100

South Korea win: +325

Draw: +220

Total goals: 2

OVER: +100

Under: -120

NESN.com’s picks: Sweden win, under

Sweden’s superb organization and united team spirit took it past Italy into the World Cup. Head coach Janne Andersson’s resisting the urge to call Zlatan Ibrahimovic out of retirement was a show of faith in Sweden’s current group, which likely will repay him with fine showings in Russia. Meanwhile, South Korea’s ongoing defensive struggles have many doubted its chances of progressing to the knockout rounds. Bet Sweden to win.

Despite the presence of South Korea forward Son Heung-Min and some capable ball-playing midfielders behind him, we expect Sweden to shut out the Taeguk Warriors en route to victory. However, Sweden lacks difference-makers in attack, so its margin of victory might be slim. Take the under.