Swingman Paul George Lists Celtics As Possible Destination For Him

Here’s a new bit of NBA news, and it came directly from the source.

Thursday morning, Oklahoma City star Paul George reportedly informed the Thunder he would be opting out of his contract and testing unrestricted free agency.

And one of the teams getting his attention is the Boston Celtics.

Later Thursday, George released a vlog through ESPN of a conversation with Dwyane Wade. In it, he discusses how the big thing he wants to do at this stage of his career is help a team win a championship. And while acknowledging his desire to go home and play for the Los Angeles Lakers, he lists the Celtics and Clippers as other possible teams for him to join.

Take a listen.

Wow.

What arguably is most interesting about this is George hasn’t been linked to the Celtics this offseason, with the Lakers being the team many speculate he will join.

Still, this doesn’t necessarily mean George is gung-ho on donning green next season. But the fact that Boston immediately jumped to mind for him certainly is an interesting development.

Furthermore, a sign-and-trade with the Thunder would need to be executed in order to get this deal done, which means the C’s would need to get rid of some assets in order to reel in George.

