Switzerland Vs. Costa Rica Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images

A win guarantees Switzerland will move on, and they’ve been given a favorable matchup in their Group E finale.

Switzerland currently holds a share of the group lead with Brazil at four points each, with Serbia trailing at three points. On Wednesday, Switzerland will face Costa Rice, a side that has lost both group matchups whilst going scoreless in both contests.

Let’s look at the Switzerland vs. Costa Rice betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Switzerland win: -160

Costa Rica win: +575

Draw: +250

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: +130

Under: -155

NESN.com’s picks: Switzerland win, under

In nearly every facet of the game, Switzerland holds the edge. So between the opponent, mixed with the fact that a win guarantees their safety, take the safe bet in Switzerland.

Although Costa Rica’s offense has been anemic, their defense has not been totally porous. In a 2-0 loss to Brazil, Costa Rica surrendered both goals in second-half stoppage time, while conceding just one goal to Serbia. So even though Switzerland holds the edge in term of potential result, the under is a safer selection here.