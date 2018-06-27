Switzerland Vs. Costa Rica Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

A win and Switzerland is in.

Switzerland sits atop the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group E standings with Brazil, each possessing four points heading into the final group matchup, with Serbia trailing with three points. In Switzerland’s finale, it’ll square off against Costa Rica, which has dropped both of its games while being held scoreless.

Here’s how to watch Switzerland vs. Costa Rica online.

When: Wednesday, June 27, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports Images.