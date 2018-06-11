T.J. Oshie Mic’d Up With Dad After Winning Stanley Cup Will Give You Chills

Hockey fans now can relive the championship moment T.J. Oshie shared with his dad.
The Washington Capitals right wing embraced his father Friday night following the team’s Stanley Cup-clinching win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The NHL’s video team mic’d up Oshie during the Capitals’ celebrations and shared the spine-tingling it Sunday as part of a larger package.
Oshie on Friday night emotionally revealed to a national audience his dad suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, and his memory is starting to deteriorate. Fighting back tears, Oshie told reporters he’s sure this is a day his dad won’t forget.
That moment went viral on the internet, and the one above is what preceded it.
