Tennis Reporter Has Issue With Alex Ovechkin’s Post-Stanley Cup Antics

In case you haven’t noticed, Alex Ovechkin has been living his best life since leading the Washington Capitals to their first Stanley Cup championship.

We’re talking kegstands from the Cup itself, sleeping with the Cup and splashing around in water fountains, among other things.

And, well, none of that is sitting well with Sportsnet’s Damien Cox, who apparently believes Ovechkin should act more like Rafael Nadal, who won his 11th French Open on Sunday.

The Toronto-based Cox, who covers multiple sports for Sportsnet, including hockey and tennis, has been watching Ovechkin’s post-Cup debauchery with a judgmental eye. And in a tweet Sunday afternoon, he offered his final assessment.

Rafael Nadal won his ELEVENTH French Open today. No video yet of him drunkenly rolling around in a public fountain because apparently some believe that’s how champions should behave. — Damien Cox (@DamoSpin) June 10, 2018

The eye-roll emoji was made for takes like that.

Has Nadal shown more “class” (whatever that means) since winning the French Open a day ago? Sure. But Nadal also is the No. 1 ranked player in the world, and has a whopping 17 Grand Slame titles — he’s used to being on top of his sport.

Ovechkin, on the other hand, has worked 13 years to reach the pinnacle of his profession. We think the guy has earned the right to celebrate however he wants. Furthermore, asking hockey players to act more like tennis players is the ultimate fool’s errand.

But hey, to each their own.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images