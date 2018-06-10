Terence Crawford Defeats Jeff Horn By TKO, Becomes New Welterweight Champion

There will be no controversy this time over the decision for the WBO Welterweight title.

Terence Crawford defeated Jeff Horn by TKO on Saturday night at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to take the belt from the reigning champion Saturday night. Horn, who defeated Manny Pacquiao in July 2017 in a controversial win, lasted nine rounds against his opponent, getting heavily outmatched through most of them.

The 30-year-old Crawford remains undefeated (33-0) in his career, and now is a three-division champion, becoming just the sixth fighter to win titles in lightweight, junior welterweight and welterweight.

Crawford was the heavy favorite to win the bout, and was the stronger, more fundamentally-sound fighter through nine rounds.

The first round was evenly-matched, but that’s essentially the only time Horn had any control over the fight.

By the third round, Crawford had landed 17 power punches on the welterweight champ, and unofficially was up 3-0 going into the fourth round, per the ESPN+ broadcast. From there on out, it only got uglier for Horn, as Crawford continually landed jab after jab, gassing the Australian native and keeping him off-balance.

That shot has been working for @budcrawford402 all night so far. #CrawfordHorn pic.twitter.com/hVCXfdPzvP — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 10, 2018

Horn could never quite get ahead of Crawford after that first round as the American’s speed and distance control was too much. He struggled to land many of his shots in the later rounds, and Crawford capitalized, using his quick foot and glove work.

Take a look at how the two compared through six rounds:

Through 6 rounds, Terence Crawford landed 83% of his punches to Jeff Horn's head and led 60-54 on Dan Rafael's scorecard. pic.twitter.com/TYKKSuMPHC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 10, 2018

It never got easier for Horn as Crawford continued his beatdown, especially in the eighth round when he landed a flurry of punches and in the ninth round, ended the bout when the referee called for the stop before Crawford could continue the onslaught.

Now, Horn is 18-1-1 while Crawford picked up his 24th TKO of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Thumbnail Photo Via Twitter/ESPN