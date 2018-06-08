Terence Crawford Vs. Jeff Horn: Tale Of The Tape For Welterweight Bout

Photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images

Undefeated records will be on the line when Jeff Horn and Terence Crawford square off for the WBO welterweight world title.

Horn (18-0-1) has held the title since last July after he unanimously defeated Manny Pacquiao, and will be making his first appearance in the United States. His previous 19 fights have either been in Australia or New Zealand.

The bout, set to take place Saturday, June 9 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, originally was set to happen in April but had to be postponed due to Crawford suffering a hand injury.

Horn has been out of action for 10 months — the longest of his fighting career — last making an appearance in Dec. 2017 when he picked up a TKO over Gary Corcoran.

“Defending the world title successfully a second time is a must,” Horn said, per Top Rank Boxing. “Crawford is a very talented fighter and deserves his accolades. I will be on a mission to prove the doubters wrong. Obviously, I am a very competitive guy who works really hard to achieve his goals. Crawford is a brilliant boxer, but I am coming to win, and I will win. Crawford’s trash talk has only inspired me that much more to shock the world once again.”

Crawford (32-0) holds titles in the 135 and 140-pound divisions. He’ll look to become a three-weight champion in his bout against Horn.

“I cannot wait to get back in the ring on June 9 and win the WBO welterweight championship,” Crawford said, per Top Rank. “Jeff Horn and his team better be ready because they are going to see a bigger, stronger, and more powerful Terence Crawford. I am going home with that belt.”

Check out how Horn and Crawford stack up below: