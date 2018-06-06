Terry Rozier Sends Clear Message To Rest Of NBA Ahead Of 2018-19 Season

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Expectations will be sky-high for the Boston Celtics next season.

After reaching Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics are set to welcome back Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, both of whom missed the postseason due to season-ending injuries.

While the Philadelphia 76ers and LeBron James’ upcoming free-agent decision could make things interesting, all signs point to the Celtics being the favorites to represent the East in the NBA Finals next season. Terry Rozier sure seems to think so, but he doesn’t want Boston to be satisfied with just an Eastern Conference title.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Wine Walk,” Rozier told host Liz Gonzales what he’s most excited for in the upcoming campaign while also sending a message to the rest of the league.

“Practices are going to be super fun, going to be super competitive,” Rozier told Gonzales. “You know what we’re expecting. We’re not expecting nothing less than a championship. But I don’t want to get too much into that. But next year, I think the league is on watch.”

The Golden State Warriors might have something to say about this.

You can’t blame Rozier for having supreme confidence in his team heading into the 2018-19 season. We’ll just have to wait and see if the C’s answer the bell.