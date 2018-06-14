Sports Betting

The Daily Line: World Cup Begins In Russia; Plenty Of Enticing Day Baseball

by on Thu, Jun 14, 2018 at 8:47AM
Here are the latest betting lines for Thursday’s Major League Baseball games, as well as odds for the World Cup and U.S. Open.

MLB
(-107) San Francisco Giants at (-103) Miami Marlins
(+117) Colorado Rockies at (-127) Philadelphia Phillies
(-110) Minnesota Twins at (+100) Detroit Tigers
(-131) Cleveland Indians at (+121) Chicago White Sox
(-178) Houston Astros at (+168) Oakland A’s
(+154) Tampa Bay Rays at (-164) New York Yankees
(+125) San Diego Padres at (-135) Atlanta Braves
(-101) New York Mets at (-109) Arizona Diamondbacks
(-129) Boston Red Sox at (+119) Seattle Mariners

WORLD CUP
(-256) Russia vs. (+750) Saudi Arabia

U.S. OPEN
Here are the top five favorites to win
Dustin Johnson +800
Justin Rose +1200
Justin Thomas +1400
Rory McIlroy +1400
Jason Day +1600

All lines courtesy of OddsShark

