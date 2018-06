The Daily Line: World Cup Kicks Into Gear With Three-Game Slate

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images

Here are the latest betting lines for Friday’s Major League Baseball games, as well as odds for the World Cup.

MLB

(+127) Cincinnati Reds at (-137) Pittsburgh Pirates

(+151) Miami Marlins at (-161) Baltimore Orioles

(+182) Tampa Bay Rays at (-195) New York Yankees

(-133) Washington Nationals at (+123) Toronto Blue Jays

(+184) Minnesota Twins at (-198) Cleveland Indians

(+131) San Diego Padres at (-141) Atlanta Braves

(-110) Colorado Rockies at (+100) Texas Rangers

(+113) Detroit Tigers at (-123) Chicago White Sox

(+124) Philadelphia Phillies at (-134) Milwaukee Brewers

(-112) Chicago Cubs at (+102) St. Louis Cardinals

(-190) Houston Astros at (+178) Kansas City Royals

(-119) Los Angeles Angels at (+109) Oakland A’s

(+133) New York Mets at (-143) Arizona Diamondbacks

(+132) Boston Red Sox at (-142) Seattle Mariners

(+191) San Francisco Giants at (-206) Los Angeles Dodgers

Get Friday’s probable pitchers by clicking here

WORLD CUP

(+540) Egypt vs. (-164) Uruguay

(+120) Morocco vs. (-265) Iran

(+320) Portugal vs. (-117) Spain

All lines courtesy of OddsShark