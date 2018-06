The Daily Line: World Cup, MLB Betting Lines For All June 20 Action

Photo via Leonel de Castro/Global Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY Sports Images

Here are the latest betting lines for Wednesday’s Major League Baseball games, as well as odds for three World Cup games in Russia.

MLB

(+114) Detroit Tigers at (-124) Cincinnati Reds

(+127) Atlanta Braves at (-137) Toronto Blue Jays

(+105) St. Louis Cardinals at (-115) Philadelphia Phillies

(+261) Chicago White Sox at (-291) Cleveland Indians

(-104) Los Angeles Dodgers at (-106) Chicago Cubs

(+115) Miami Marlins at (-125) San Francisco Giants

(+185) Baltimore Orioles at (-200) Washington Nationals

(-115) Milwaukee Brewers at (+105) Pittsburgh Pirates

(+175) Seattle Mariners at (-186) New York Yankees

(-139) Boston Red Sox at (+129) Minnesota Twins

(+228) Tampa Bay Rays at (-249) Houston Astros

(+110) Texas Rangers at (-120) Kansas City Royals

(+100) New York Mets at (-110) Colorado Rockies

See Wednesday’s probable starting pitchers by clicking here

WORLD CUP

(-143) Portugal vs. (+440) Morocco

(-455) Uruguay vs. (+1600) Saudi Arabia

(+1350) Iran vs. (-435) Spain

All lines courtesy of OddsShark