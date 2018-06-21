The Daily Lines: World Cup, MLB, NBA Draft Odds For June 21

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Here are the latest betting lines and odds for all of the MLB, World Cup and NBA draft action for Thursday, June 21.

MLB

(+174) Seattle Mariners at (-185) New York Yankees

(-111) Boston Red Sox at (+101) Minnesota Twins

(+137) New York Mets at (-147) Colorado Rockies

(-106) Arizona Diamondbacks at (-104) Pittsburgh Pirates

(+252) Baltimore Orioles at (-277) Washington Nationals

(-158) Chicago Cubs at (+148) Cincinnati Reds

(-129) Oakland Athletics at (+119) Chicago White Sox

(+105) St. Louis Cardinals at (-115) Milwaukee Brewers

(+141) Toronto Blue Jays at (-151) Los Angeles Angels

(+137) San Diego Padres at (-147) San Francisco Giants

Get probable pitchers by clicking here.

WORLD CUP

(-118) Denmark vs. (+330) Australia

(-156) France vs. (+560) Peru

(+104) Argentina vs. (+270) Croatia

NBA DRAFT

Who will be selected first overall in the NBA draft?

Deandre Ayton -2500

Luka Doncic +1500

Jaren Jackson +4000

Field +1200

All lines and odds courtesy of OddsShark