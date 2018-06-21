The Daily Lines: World Cup, MLB, NBA Draft Odds For June 21

Here are the latest betting lines and odds for all of the MLB, World Cup and NBA draft action for Thursday, June 21.
MLB
(+174) Seattle Mariners at (-185) New York Yankees
(-111) Boston Red Sox at (+101) Minnesota Twins
(+137) New York Mets at (-147) Colorado Rockies
(-106) Arizona Diamondbacks at (-104) Pittsburgh Pirates
(+252) Baltimore Orioles at (-277) Washington Nationals
(-158) Chicago Cubs at (+148) Cincinnati Reds
(-129) Oakland Athletics at (+119) Chicago White Sox
(+105) St. Louis Cardinals at (-115) Milwaukee Brewers
(+141) Toronto Blue Jays at (-151) Los Angeles Angels
(+137) San Diego Padres at (-147) San Francisco Giants
Get probable pitchers by clicking here.
WORLD CUP
(-118) Denmark vs. (+330) Australia
(-156) France vs. (+560) Peru
(+104) Argentina vs. (+270) Croatia
NBA DRAFT
Who will be selected first overall in the NBA draft?
Deandre Ayton -2500
Luka Doncic +1500
Jaren Jackson +4000
Field +1200
All lines and odds courtesy of OddsShark
