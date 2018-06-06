These Durbin Feltman Highlights Should Get Red Sox Fans Awfully Excited

There aren’t many pitchers who reach the big leagues the same year they’re drafted, but the Boston Red Sox might have one in Durbin Feltman.

Boston selected the TCU closer Tuesday in the third round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, and some talent evaluators believe he could be on a big-league mound before the end of the season. It’s not hard to see why, as Feltman possesses some truly electric stuff out of the bullpen: a fastball in the mid-to-upper 90s, a wipeout slider and an attitude that screams “closer.”

Here’s Feltman showcasing a wicked breaking ball against Oklahoma:

T8 | Durbin Feltman makes quick work of the eighth. Two Ks and a groundout. We head to the bottom of the eighth, TCU leads 6-2. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/bZv8spy78j — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) April 8, 2018

Now, watch him throw an immaculate inning against University of Texas at Arlington:

Nasty stuff.

Finally, watch the 21-year-old set TCU’s career saves record:

As it should be! Watch the strikeout that locked up Durbin Feltman's 32nd career save in its entirety. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/2dGSoXoHJ8 — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) April 28, 2018

As you can see, there’s plenty for Red Sox fans to get excited about. Expectations should be tempered, however, as Feltman has yet to throw a pitch in pro ball, and Boston rarely fast tracks a pitcher to the majors in the same season it drafted him.

The last example is reliever Craig Hansen, who debuted for the Red Sox just a few months after Boston took him with the 26th pick in the 2005 draft. Hansen, of course, was a huge disappointment, as he last pitched for a big league team in 2009 and hasn’t played in pro ball since 2012.

Still, Feltman has all the makings of pitcher who could be at Fenway Park in relative short order. And he might be just what the doctor ordered for the Red Sox, who, for all their success this season, still have big issues in the bullpen.

