This 6-Foot-10 Kid Crushing 12-Year-Olds On 8-Foot Hoop Is Peak Entertainment

Remember playing on those Nerf basketball hoops as a kid? The ones that were at or below your eye level so you could throw down ridiculous dunks and swat your buddies into oblivion?

That’s Olivier Rioux’s life on an actual basketball court.

Rioux is just 12 years old but already stands at 6-foot-10, which is the most preposterous thing you’ll see until you watch him play.

In some sort of cruel, sick joke on their opponents, Rioux’s French team played on 8-foot rims last weekend during a tournament in Canada, which meant the NBA-sized pre-adolescent could dominate everyone without having to leave his feet.

Do yourself a favor and watch this entire highlight reel from one of his games:

Rioux actually does jump occasionally, but he literally can dunk standing flat-footed, rendering his defenders comically helpless.

And any poor kid who tries to shoot within a 10-foot radius of the hoop will get stuffed hard enough to make an adult cry, much less a 12-year-old.

Rioux’s Frenchy Prospects team somehow didn’t win the entire tournament, losing in the final to Spain’s Real Madrid. If only he was 6-foot-11.

Thumbnail photo via Screenshot via YouTube/BasketCantera.TV