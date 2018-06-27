This Collection Of New NASCAR GIFs For Every Driver Is A Sight To Behold

Photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

NBC Sports is taking over coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this weekend, which can only mean one thing…

New GIFs!

We’re not just talking about a few new GIFs, however. No, NBC went above and beyond, providing a truly massive collection of GIFs for every NASCAR driver.

(You can click here to view the extensive library.)

WE HAVE NEW @NASCAR GIFS! 😱 Check them out, and let us know which one is your favorite: https://t.co/P057JBHgcG pic.twitter.com/BJQIDN6uRG — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 27, 2018

So, which ones were your favorites?

Here are some of ours:

FOX handled coverage duties for the first 21 races (including both Can-Am Duels) of the 2018 NASCAR season, but NBC Sports will take the reins Sunday when it broadcasts the Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Let’s hope these new GIFs are put to good use during the race.