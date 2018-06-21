This Hypothetical Earl Thomas-Patriots Trade Makes Ton Of Sense

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Trade talk has surrounded Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas since midway through last season.

The All-Pro safety has stated he wants a contract extension as he heads into the final year of his contract. Thomas skipped mandatory minicamp but there doesn’t appear to be any movement on an extension with Seattle.

Thomas has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys, as he told head coach Jason Garrett to “come get” him after the ‘Hawks and ‘Boys played last season.

But could the New England Patriots make a splash and acquire the safety?

In a piece published Thursday, ESPN floated the idea of the Pats trading offensive guard Shaq Mason for Thomas and then signing Thomas to a three-year, $39 million extension after finalizing the trade.

New England doesn’t have a direct need at safety, with Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon and Devin McCourty on the roster. But if Thomas is available, there’s no reason the Patriots shouldn’t try to improve what was a below-average secondary by bringing in the former Texas star to the fold.

Mason is a talented lineman, but he is on the last year of his contract and likely will command a big payday next offseason.

While it’s unlikely New England will acquire Thomas, it certainly would give the defense a much-needed facelift.