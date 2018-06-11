This Kevin Durant Quote About Joining Warriors Won’t Earn Him Much Sympathy

Kevin Durant doesn’t care what you think — and that may be for the best.

The Warriors forward has been decidedly unapologetic about his 2016 decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join Golden State. On the heels of winning his second consecutive NBA Finals MVP award, he’s keeping that theme going.

After shutting down the notion that he “ruined” the NBA by forming a superteam with the Warriors, Durant actually argued that him succeeding on a loaded Golden State team is more impressive than if he had carried an inferior squad.

“I feel like it’s easy to be the best player when you don’t have good players around you. I feel like it’s harder to stand out when you have great players around you,” Durant told Yahoo Sports’ Michael Lee in a recent interview. “I pride myself on standing out wherever I am. I pride myself on working hard wherever I go. And I feel like these guys embraced me and I feel like I’m a Warrior.”

We get what Durant is trying to say: That he was arguably the most important player on team with immense talents like two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and sharpshooter Klay Thompson is a sparkling achievement, and much more of a resume-booster than if he was the lone alpha dog on, say, the Phoenix Suns. He’s proud of what he’s been able to accomplish on Golden State, and rightfully so.

But Durant’s logic won’t endear him to many people, especially those who think he took the easy road to NBA success. He carries far less pressure than a superstar like LeBron James, who we’re sure would love to experience how “hard” it is to stand out with great teammates. Durant’s teammates also are responsible for helping him stand out: Better players around you means more open shots and more opportunities to flourish.

Durant obviously can say and do whatever he wants. But don’t expect him to gain any sympathy from these comments.

