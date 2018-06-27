This Mookie Betts Homer Will Look Awfully Familiar To Red Sox Fans

Mookie Betts is no David Ortiz (yet), but he did channel his inner Big Papi against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.
The Boston Red Sox outfielder hit a leadoff, opposite-field homer in his team’s 9-1 victory at Fenway Park. The blast was impressive, no doubt, but was even more noteworthy for how eerily similar it was to David Ortiz’s famous grand slam in Game 2 of the 2013 American League Championship Series.
Betts’ homer sailed into the Red Sox bullpen and took Angels right fielder Michael Hermosillo along with it. It also was punctuated by a shameless celebration from the same police officer who famously reacted to Ortiz’s legendary slam against the Detroit Tigers.
Here’s Betts’ 20th homer of the season:
And here’s Ortiz’s four-run dinger, which probably still is fresh in many Red Sox fans’ minds:
Betts’ home run obviously lacked the drama that surrounded Ortiz’s, but the resemblance is uncanny.
Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the two:
You have to respect Hermosillo and Torii Hunter for their all-out efforts, but when will guys learn that leaping into the Fenway bullpen really isn’t worth it?
The win moved Boston to 4-0 against the Angels this season. The two teams will meet Wednesday night for the second leg of their three-game set.
