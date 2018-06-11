This Week In Betting: Looking At Odds For U.S. Open, World Cup, Top MLB Games

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

We’re diving into the summer with one of the best sports weeks of the year, which means plenty of opportunities to wager.

Father’s Day is Sunday, which means the U.S. Open is upon us. The highly anticipated tournament also happens to coincide with the opening of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, not to mention a solid week of baseball matchups.

Here’s your preview of the sports week with a betting slant.

U.S. OPEN

The world’s best golfers storm Long Island for the second major of the season with the USGA’s national championship going down at Shinnecock Hills.

This will be the fifth time the course has hosted the event, the first since 2004.

Dustin Johnson, who won going away this past weekend at the St. Jude Classic, is the early favorite to win the event at 9-to-1.

Here’s a quick list of the betting favorites, per BetOnline.ag.

Dustin Johnson +900

Rickie Fowler +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Jordan Spieth +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Tiger Woods +1400

If you’re looking for a little bit of a longshot, there might be some value in Phil Mickelson at 25-to-1. He finished second to Retief Goosen at Shinnecock in 2004, and the 47-year-old is still looking for the first U.S. Open

We’ll have a full U.S. Open betting preview later in the week.

WORLD CUP

There will be no American meddling in Russia’s World Cup, which starts Thursday. Team USA infamously failed to qualify for the tournament, one of the lowest points in the program’s history.

As for teams actually playing, there should be no surprises when looking at the list of favorites to win the tournament.

Per Bovada, here’s who’s favored to win the whole thing.

Brazil +400

Germany +475

Spain +600

France +700

Argentina +900

Belgium +1100

England +1600

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Don’t forget about baseball. We’ve got a few interesting series to monitor this week.

Nationals at Yankees (June 12-13) — Two of the top World Series favorites play a quick two-game series in the Bronx. The Yankees right now are +550 (per Bovada, via OddsShark) to win the World Series, and the Nationals are +750.

Cubs at Brewers (June 11-13) — The Cubbies have put things together after a slow start, winning eight of their last 10 entering this three-game set. Only a half-game separates the two clubs. The first-place Brewers are at +160 to win the National League Central, which actually is behind the Cubs, who are favored to win the division at -150.