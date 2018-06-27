Thunder Star Paul George Admits NBA Free Agency Is ‘A Bit Overwhelming’

Photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images

LeBron James will be the top NBA free agent available in July if he opts out of his Cleveland Cavaliers contract, but he probably won’t be the only superstar hitting the open market.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George also is expected to opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent. He’s been linked in rumors to the Los Angeles Lakers quite a bit over the last year or so, but playing for his hometown team won’t be the only factor in his free-agent decision.

And it’s not an easy process, as he admitted during the first episode of a docuseries airing on ESPN called “Paul George: My Journey.”

“Being a free agent is overwhelming. It’s a lot of things that go into it,” George explained in the ESPN doc. “Trying to find the right fit, what’s the best place for me to raise my kids. A lot is playing into this, so it’s a bit overwhelming.”

A lot of fans assume George will leave, and while that could ultimately happen, it’s not a lock. He didn’t end last season on a high note. The Thunder were eliminated from the first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs in six games to the Utah Jazz, and George scored just five points in the series-clinching Game 6.

That’s certainly not the ideal way to go out.

“Here (the Thunder) have a huge risk in trading for me, knowing I have one year on my deal,” George said in the ESPN series. “But I felt I didn’t finish as strong as I could have. Just knowing that you left something on the table, even to this point now, it weighs on me.”

George will have to decide whether to opt out of his current contract before Sunday.