Thunder’s Steven Adams Likes Comment Trolling Carmelo Anthony On Instagram

Photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t have the best on-court chemistry this past season, as their season ended with a first-round loss to the Utah Jazz.

The trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony didn’t fully gel and Anthony appeared to be the weak link for “OK3.”

And center Steven Adams might agree with that based on his recent Instagram activity.

The New Zealand native liked a comment on a photo of himself, Westbrook, George and Anthony saying that ‘Melo was the team’s least valuable star.

Adams informed Thunder PR about the incident and blamed his “fat fingers” for the gaffe, per ESPN.

Anthony has a $28 million player option for next season, but he has been adamant that he won’t be coming off the bench next season despite his diminishing skills.

The Thunder have more pressing issues to worry about this offseason, as George will become a restricted free agent on July 1 and it’s possible that he will bolt OKC for his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.