Titans’ Delanie Walker Asserts He’s NFL’s Best Tight End ‘In All Phases’

Photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker certainly isn’t short on self-confidence.

The NFL boasts quite a few impressive tight ends, among them Rob Gronkowski, Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce in addition to Walker.

But is it possible that Walker is the best of them all?

That’s what the 33-year-old claimed in an interview with The Tennessean published Friday, stating that it doesn’t matter which dimension of the game you’re referring to, he stands tall above the rest.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m the best tight end in the league in all phases,” Walker said. “Blocking, run blocking, catching the ball, breaking tackles, stuff like that. At the end of the day, if you don’t feel like that you shouldn’t be in the league.”

The last clause in Walker’s statement is important, because you certainly have to have a healthy dose of belief in yourself in order to succeed in a league oozing with talent. Still, he is up against some stiff competition.

For comparison, in terms of receiving last season his 74 catches were tied for third-most in the league, while he ranked fourth in receiving yards with 807. Walker’s three touchdowns were tied for 20th-most in the NFL.

Although a few other NFL tight ends would probably like a word with Walker after that statement, you can’t blame the three-time Pro Bowler for setting the bar high.