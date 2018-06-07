Tom Brady Talks But Doesn’t Say Much Following Patriots Minicamp Practice

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady broke his silence Thursday.

The New England Patriots quarterback spoke to the assembled media for the first time this spring after an uncharacteristically dramatic offseason that included rumors of discontent and culminated with Brady skipping the Patriots’ OTA practices.

Here’s what he had to say:

Tom Brady cited personal reasons for missing OTAs. Says relationship with Bill Belichick is great. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 7, 2018

Brady says he never considered retirement. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 7, 2018

Brady was asked about how contract. Says he doesn't discuss it. Personal. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 7, 2018

Brady also isn’t ruling out skipping the Patriots’ upcoming OTAs, either.

Brady wouldn’t say whether he plans to attend the remaining voluntary OTAs next week. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 7, 2018

Brady also was asked whether he thought his OTA absences might hurt the team in the long run.

“I hope not,” he responded. ” … Every year has different challenges. Obviously this team has very high expectations. We’re trying to win every game, and that’s what our goals are. I think those things we have a lot of time to work on, literally, and figuratively, there’s a long way to go. We’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s going to be up to us individually to prepare the best we can and collectively when we come together we do the same.”