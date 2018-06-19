Tom Brady Or Aaron Rodgers? Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off On NFL’s Great Debate

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, despite being 40 and 34 years old, respectively, still are considered the two best quarterbacks in the NFL.

But the question now, as it always has been, is who is the best?

Brady, of course, has five Super Bowl rings and is coming off a season in which he won his third Most Valuable Player award. Rodgers, meanwhile, has one Super Bowl title and two MVPs on his resume.

Athlon Sports recently ranked Brady as the NFL’s premier signal-caller, a decision that prompted debate between Stephen A. Smith and Will Cain during Tuesday’s episode of “First Take.” Smith, per usual, sides with Rodgers, and cites the Green Bay Packers QB’s lack of complementary weapons as the primary reason he annually ranks behind his New England Patriots counterpart.

Cain, on the other hand, believes Brady still is the best, regardless of the team he plays on.

“I think that he does not have the team,” Smith argued. “I think there’s a clear drop-off in terms of administratively, coaching and personnel that Aaron Rodgers has not had to his advantage the way Tom Brady has.”

Cain did point out Brady has been to eight Super Bowls to Rodgers’ one, but Smith countered by saying football is more of a team sport than most other sports.

“I’m telling you with football there are so many parts that contribute to the success or failure of a team,” he continued. “For Aaron Rodgers to be devoid of so many elements, so many facets and still find a way for eight straight playoff appearances until he got hurt last year, this man is a bad brother.”

So, who really is the NFL’s best quarterback?

From a raw talent standpoint, Rodgers probably is superior to Brady. But the quarterback position requires much more than physical prowess, and Brady’s dominance in the mental aspect of the game gives him a leg up on his rivals — if you ask us.

