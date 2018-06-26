Tom Brady Pitches Position Change To Von Miller Ahead Of 2018 Season

Photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is tired of getting hit by Von Miller, and who could blame him?

Miller has become one of the most vaunted pass-rushers ever since arriving to the NFL. In seven seasons, the Broncos linebacker has logged 83.5 sacks, including 2.5 on Brady in Denver’s 2015 AFC Championship Game win over the New England Patriots.

In an effort to no longer have to deal with the monster that is Miller, Brady suggested a position change via Instagram on Saturday. After Miller shared a photo of himself lining up against a participant going out for a pass at a football camp, the Patriots QB jokingly gave his adversary some career advice.

“Yes I would prefer you play corner this year,” Brady commented.

You probably shouldn’t hold your breath, Tom.

Luckily for TB12, the Broncos are not featured on the Patriots’ upcoming regular-season schedule. But if the two teams happen to meet in the playoffs, there’s no doubt Miller will be doing all he can to make Brady’s life miserable throughout the contest.