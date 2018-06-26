Tom Brady Reacts To No. 1 Ranking On ‘NFL Top 100,’ Strikes Positive Note

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

If Tom Brady holds any ill will toward the NFL or the New England Patriots, Monday was not the time to show it.

The “NFL Top 100” series named Brady the No. 1 player in the league for the second consecutive year, cementing his legacy as the greatest of all time.

The NFL announced the news on social media, so fittingly enough, the Patriots quarterback made his “acceptance speech” of sorts on Instagram, commenting on the NFL’s post revealing the honor.

“Thank you!” Brady wrote. “I am beyond blessed. Football is the ultimate team sport and I love playing for my teammates, coaches, organization, family and our fans!! Congratulations to all the players recognized for 2017, but 2018 is upon us”

Sounds like everything is perfect in the life of the reigning NFL MVP.

In reality, this offseason hasn’t been all hunky-dory for Brady or the Patriots — he skipped the team’s (voluntary) organized team activities, hinted his retirement could come sooner than later and had to respond to rumors about his apparent rift with head coach Bill Belichick.

But all of that turbulence was set aside Monday night, when the 40-year-old QB was rewarded for his unmistakable brilliance on the football field.