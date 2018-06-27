Tom Brady Playfully Trash Talks Aqib Talib, Richard Sherman On Instagram

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Richard Sherman has been working hard to return from a torn achilles that cut his 2017 NFL season short, and it has caught the attention of the quarterback who beat his former team in Super Bowl XLIX.

Sherman, now with the San Fransisco 49ers, posted a video to his Instagram account Tuesday, showcasing some fancy footwork alongside Aqib Talib, Ahkello Witherspoon, Darius Slay and Xavier Rhodes.

New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady saw an opportunity to chime in, and did just that.

@tombrady: “Ah s***, I may have to get the QB family together after watching this! Can’t let you get the edge on us @aqibtalib21 @ahkello @rsherman25 @bigplayslay23 @_xavier29 What do you think @aaronrodgers12 @drewbrees @dangerusswilson ???,” the quarterback wrote.

The comment generated some witty responses from Talib and Sherman.

@aqibtalib21: “@tombrady We got in the lab and broke down Patriots tape too Tommy!”

@rsherman25: “@tombrady Hahahaha we were thinking … maybe next summer we get @ab @juliojones_11 @ajgreen_18 and the boys and all have a fun workout”

If this were indeed to happen next summer, that surely would make for some interesting Instagram videos.