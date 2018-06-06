Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Show No Ill Effects From Missing OTAs

After missing the entirety of the New England Patriots’ voluntary offseason workout program, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski returned to the fold Tuesday for the start of mandatory minicamp.

Despite missing OTAs, Brady and Gronkowski both appeared dialed in Tuesday. The 40-year-old quarterback went 24-for-31 (including 10 of 12 in 11-on-11 drills) while Gronkowski caught a touchdown pass from backup Brian Hoyer.

To hear NESN’s Doug Kyed and Matt Chatham break down Day 1 of minicamp for Brady and Gronkowski, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.