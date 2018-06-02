Tom Brady Throws Touchdowns To Julian Edelman, Adam Schefter In Charity Game

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — Tom Brady still has yet to report to New England Patriots organized team activities, but he was back on the field with some of his teammates Friday night.

Brady, who has stayed away from all voluntary practices and workouts this spring, hosted his annual Best Buddies International touch football game at Harvard Stadium. The 40-year-old played quarterback for both teams in the fun-filled, high-scoring affair, which ended in a 112-112 tie.

The rosters featured four current Patriots — wide receiver Julian Edelman, running backs James White, center David Andrews and guard/center Ted Karras — and a handful of New England alumni, including Patriots Hall of Famers Tedy Bruschi and Troy Brown.

Among those hauling in touchdown passes from Brady were Edelman, who appears to be progressing nicely in his recovery from a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2017 season, and ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Tom Brady to Julian Edelman pic.twitter.com/o5QAIKev3x — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) June 1, 2018

Brady uncorks a deep ball to Adam Schefter pic.twitter.com/2oijzVHOic — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) June 1, 2018

White, who drew the unenviable task of covering Edelman, said it felt great to be back on the field with Brady.

“It’s always good to be around him,” White said. “He’s a great guy. He’s the reason for this game right here. He does a lot of great work, not just here, but all over the world. It’s pretty special how he’s such a great player and still gets involved in the community. It makes you try to get involved, too.”

White steered clear of questions about when Brady might report to Gillette Stadium, saying he’s focused on improving his own game. He also declined to say whether Friday night was the first time he’d thrown with his QB since Super Bowl Sunday.

“For me, I’m just focused on what I’m doing,” the running back said. “Just seeing what I can get better at. Just work hard and be the best player I can be so I can help my team get a win.”

Brady is expected to rejoin his Patriots teammates for mandatory minicamp, which begins next Tuesday.

Friday’s event concluded with a spirited battle between the game’s two largest participants: Andrews and Karras. Karras had two potential fourth-quarter touchdown passes slip through his hands with Andrews in coverage, but he redeemed himself by breaking up a pass intended for his fellow O-lineman on the game’s final play.

Ted Karras goes all Stephon Gilmore on David Andrews for a game-ending pass breakup. Watching the two linemen battle was easily the most entertaining part of this game. pic.twitter.com/OmT5bKl99t — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 1, 2018