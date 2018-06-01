Torey Krug Delivers Spot-On Brad Marchand-Draymond Green Analogy

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

Aside from being an elite defender, Draymond Green is All-NBA in getting under the skin of opposing players.

Green was at it again Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. With the Golden State Warriors’ series-opening win all but locked up, the star forward taunted Tristan Thompson after the Cleveland Cavaliers forward was ejected for a hard foul in the final minute.

How did Thompson respond? By throwing a jab at Green, which prompted a brief skirmish between the two teams at Oracle Arena. Thompson was made to look a fool, while Green was all smiles after his team earned the hard-fought overtime victory.

Less than 24 hours after Game 1 concluded, Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug took to Twitter to reason with people who might not be a big fan of Green. The blueliner made a solid point, which came full circle with a comparison to one of his teammates.

Everyone hates @Money23Green when he’s not on their team. But when he is your teammate you love him to death… I play with someone like that. Trying to remember who. His name is on the tip of my tongue… — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) June 1, 2018

In case you’re terrible at picking up on context clues, Krug, of course, is speaking about Brad Marchand. While Marchand is one of the NHL’s biggest pests, his high level of skill, gritty attitude and will to win would be welcomed by any team. It also makes sense why Krug would go to bat for Green, as both are Michigan State products.

There’s no doubt Green is beloved by Warriors fans, much like the B’s faithful adores Marchand.