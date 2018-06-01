Tristan Thompson Ejected From NBA Finals Game 1 For Apparent Elbow

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

The ending to regulation and overtime in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals were absolutely insane.

J.R. Smith forgot the score was tied in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena and cost the Cleveland Cavaliers a chance to win the game in regulation, and then Cavs center Tristan Thompson was ejected at the end of overtime for an apparent elbow of Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston.

It didn’t look like Thompson connected on his elbow, but referee Tony Brothers threw him out anyway.

Tempers flare at the end of OT. pic.twitter.com/MeLTeLt54S — ESPN (@espn) June 1, 2018

Thompson and Draymond Green got into it after the Cavs center was ejected. LeBron James and Stephen Curry also were talking trash around that same time.

Thompson probably won’t be suspended for Game 2, and it’s possible the call could be lessened to a Flagrant 1.

The Warriors dominated the overtime period and secured a 124-114 win.