Triston Casas, Red Sox First-Round Draft Pick, Undergoes Thumb Surgery

The Boston Red Sox announced Friday that minor league infielder Triston Casas underwent surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb Thursday.

The procedure, deemed a success, was performed by Dr. Matthew Liebman at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, and Casas is expected to be ready for the 2019 season.

The Red Sox selected Casas earlier this month with the 26th pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft. The 18-year-old then suffered a thumb injury while diving for a ball in his second professional game with the Gulf Coast League Red Sox.

Casas, who can play both third base and first base, is known for his advanced approach at the plate and excellent raw power. It’ll likely be a few years before he enters the big league discussion, but his offensive upside makes him one of the 2018 draft’s most intriguing prospects.