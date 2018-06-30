Tums To Give Free Heartburn Meds To Cavs Fans If LeBron James Leaves

Don’t worry, Cleveland Cavaliers fans: TUMS cares about your well-being.

As of Saturday afternoon, the city of Cleveland is on edge as it waits to learn whether LeBron James will leave in free agency, or return to the Cavs. But should things take a turn for the worse in The Land, TUMS is prepared to dish out free heartburn medication to all fans at the Cavs’ first home game next season, according to a press release, via Cleveland.com’s Anne Nickoloff.

“Hey Cleveland, is the basketball free agency mania triggering heartburn? TUMS feels your pain and will deliver free TUMS at the first home game of next season if your star decides to take his talents to another team,” TUMS Brand Manager Valeria Saccol said in a statement. “TUMS may not be able to convince him to stay in The Land, but at least we can provide heartburn relief for fans who need it.”

That’s huge.

James officially opted out of his contract Friday to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are the favorites to acquire James, but that all could hinge on whether they’re able to swing a deal for San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.

