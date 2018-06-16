Twitter Erupts In Outrage After ESPN Airs Competitive Cornhole Tourney

Saturday was a big day in sports, and not just because it was “Super Saturday” at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Those looking for a break from the all the soccer found respite in ESPN’s re-broadcasting of an American Cornhole League tournament, which took place a few months ago. And yes, professional cornhole (don’t you dare call it “baggo”) is a real thing.
For reasons unknown, the ACL’s official Twitter doesn’t have clips from what aired Saturday on ESPN. However, there are plenty of available videos that show you how electric competitive bag-tossing/hole-searching can be.
Take a look:
Told you.
As soon as the tourney popped up on TVs across the United States, Twitter went into an absolute uproar. Some found cornhole getting a spotlight amazing, while some were, well, downright offended.
(Warning: Some of the following tweets contain NSFW language.)
So, what to make of all this?
First of all, switching channels from the World Cup, the biggest sporting event on Earth, to cornhole is undeniably hilarious. Still, it’s cool to see niche sports and their unheralded competitors get some love, as well as an opportunity to showcase their talents.
And, if nothing else, Saturday’s cornhole broadcast was a good sign for those hoping to see ESPN renew its full-day “The Ocho” makeover.
Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP