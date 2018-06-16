Twitter Erupts In Outrage After ESPN Airs Competitive Cornhole Tourney

Saturday was a big day in sports, and not just because it was “Super Saturday” at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Those looking for a break from the all the soccer found respite in ESPN’s re-broadcasting of an American Cornhole League tournament, which took place a few months ago. And yes, professional cornhole (don’t you dare call it “baggo”) is a real thing.

For reasons unknown, the ACL’s official Twitter doesn’t have clips from what aired Saturday on ESPN. However, there are plenty of available videos that show you how electric competitive bag-tossing/hole-searching can be.

Take a look:

Can you say CLUTCH?! Our best competitiors shine under the ESPN lights! You can be a part of this rapidly growing sport too, sign up today to start playing in tournaments all across the country!https://t.co/ZscTV6U05H #ACL #Cornhole #Clutch pic.twitter.com/vaXlmeBY8h — American Cornhole League (@iplaycornhole) April 24, 2018

It’s Throwdown Time!🙌🏼🙌🏼

We’re talking ACL Player of the Year, getting hype for the ACL Pro Invitational, and welcoming special guest, Cody Henderson! Visit our Facebook page for the full episode: https://t.co/eFyv9BZ2LG #ACL #Cornhole pic.twitter.com/qzBWJs6zg7 — American Cornhole League (@iplaycornhole) June 14, 2018

WHAT A PUSH!💥

Check out one of the best ACL #ProThrows from Adam Hissner this season! Whether you throw like the Pros (or just celebrate like them), you should join us at a local tournament in your area! Follow the link for more info! ➡️ https://t.co/pvJlFQMqHq #ACL pic.twitter.com/Reude8Zesp — American Cornhole League (@iplaycornhole) June 11, 2018

“DON’T CHOKE!” ➡️👂🏼

Relive the ACL Pro Throw that made Jordan Langworthy the 2017 ACL Singles Champion! Visit our event page for the 2018 ACL Championships so YOU can be apart of this year’s storyline! https://t.co/6JGj48HSQj #ACL #Cornhole pic.twitter.com/eLWJoiV6JK — American Cornhole League (@iplaycornhole) June 4, 2018

Another Clutch ACL Pro Throw! 🔥

With Matt and Bret Guy in control, looking for back-to-back ACL National wins, Philip Haydon sneaks into the hole for an incredible upset win! Check out the epic ending on the WatchESPN app now! ➡️ https://t.co/bRc5oqorGj pic.twitter.com/prLHWVNTdC — American Cornhole League (@iplaycornhole) May 29, 2018

Told you.

As soon as the tourney popped up on TVs across the United States, Twitter went into an absolute uproar. Some found cornhole getting a spotlight amazing, while some were, well, downright offended.

(Warning: Some of the following tweets contain NSFW language.)

It’s really hard to comprehend why all my projects get canceled/ passed on while The Cornhole Championship Series is on ESPN right now. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) June 16, 2018

Why watch the World Cup when the Cornhole Championship is on ESPN. Just learned there’s a national cornhole league. Spending my Saturday in a productive manner — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) June 16, 2018

Anybody else stuck on #ESPN watching the Cornhole championships while waiting for them to throw it over to Omaha for @BeaverBaseball ??? I keep thinking to myself "Ya I'd probably be that good too if i ever played cornhole sober" — Adam Nicholson (@BlitzAdam) June 16, 2018

Currently on ESPN: Johnsonville Cornhole Championships. I wouldn’t dream of changing the channel pic.twitter.com/h66QxwY4tU — William Beutler (@WilliamBeutler) June 16, 2018

Cornhole championships on @espn might be the most painful thing to watch in the history of television. Even the crowd looks like they’ve got better shit to do — Yep (@Cmotto77) June 16, 2018

@WaltDisneyCo has finally conceded the relevance of @espn as a legitimate sports outlet. At 1:00 on a Saturday afternoon they're televising a freaking cornhole tournament. There shouldn't be such a thing as a cornhole tournament let alone on a channel I'm paying for. — Michelle Drew (@iamn0tthe1) June 16, 2018

There is something called a cornhole league playing out on the telly at the hotel.

America has the weirdest sports — TriploidTree (@TriploidTree) June 16, 2018

Competitive cornhole is espn with announcers and everything lmao — 🐐 (@EternityGoW) June 16, 2018

I’m watching the PROFESSIONAL CORNHOLE CHAMPIONSHIP on ESPN. How the hell is this a thing & why did I train for 20 yrs to play b-ball when I could’ve done nothing physically & slayed some cornhole — Sara Rooker (@SaraRooker) June 16, 2018

Can't see the #LeMans24 on tv today, but thank Christ espn is showing a Cornhole/Bag tournament right now!

Not even joking. #WorldwideLeader — IndyCar Complainer (@IWontLikeThis) June 16, 2018

I think a piece of my brain broke when I just saw that one of the ESPN channels is broadcasting a cornhole championship. — Jen-erally Speaking (@jenni_veeve) June 16, 2018

There’s cornhole on ESPN. Peak offseason. — Cody Daniel (@CodyDanielSBN) June 16, 2018

Ok now I can die saying I’ve seen everything. I shit you not. This is the national cornhole championship in espn(if you are as immature as I am are already laughing. Cornhole. I gotta talk to the guy that does branding 🤦‍♂️) but look at the intensity. The focus. The beer cu… — Keith G (@KeithGuilbault) June 16, 2018

ESPN is televising a cornhole championship right now. Who ever said America wasn’t great? — Adam Lucas (@AdamLucasTV) June 16, 2018

So, what to make of all this?

First of all, switching channels from the World Cup, the biggest sporting event on Earth, to cornhole is undeniably hilarious. Still, it’s cool to see niche sports and their unheralded competitors get some love, as well as an opportunity to showcase their talents.

And, if nothing else, Saturday’s cornhole broadcast was a good sign for those hoping to see ESPN renew its full-day “The Ocho” makeover.

