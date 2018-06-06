Twitter Goes Crazy Over Movement Of This Steven Wright Knuckleball

Steven Wright made his first start of the 2018 season count.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander dazzled over seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six in his team’s 6-0 win over the Detroit Tigers in the series opener.

Wright’s knuckleball was dancing in the gloomy conditions at Fenway Park, leaving Tigers hitters waving at air on multiple occasions. And there was one knuckler, in particular, that sent social media into a frenzy.

Good luck touching this knuckleball. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/vJdbRhCV2H — MLB (@MLB) June 6, 2018

Even the catcher couldn’t lol — Ben Lake (@benlake_) June 6, 2018

Vasquez needs a bigger mitt 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xAPjRkrq8b — Ryan Kuldys (@TheRealRKuldys) June 6, 2018

That one was so nasty even catcher better follow Bob Uecker's advice…wait until it stops rolling then pick it up. — C. James Philly (@cjamesPhilly) June 6, 2018

Catcher be like pic.twitter.com/jH4dIoGX9e — Tanner G (@therealzwolle) June 6, 2018

Tuesday was labeled as a “spot start” for Wright, but given how well he performed, coupled with Drew Pomeranz’s trip to the disabled list, it seems as though it’s a near certainty the knuckleballer won’t return to the bullpen for the time being.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports