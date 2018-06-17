U.S. Open 2018 Results: Brooks Koepka Wins Major For Second Straight Year

Photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports

For the second year in a row, Brooks Koepka is the U.S. Open champion.

Koepka claimed his second straight win in golf’s second major of the year with a 2-under par fourth round at Shinnecock Hills, finishing the tournament at 1-over par. With the victory, Koepka became the first back-to-back U.S. Open winner in nearly 30 years.

The 28-year-old concluded the afternoon one stroke ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, who dazzled Sunday with a 7-under par round. Dustin Johnson, the 2016 U.S. Open champion, finished in third place, while 2018 Masters champ Patrick Reed and Tony Finau rounded out the top five.

Below is the final leaderboard after the final day of the 2018 U.S. Open. You can find the full list here.

1. Brooks Koepka: +1

2. Tommy Fleetwood: +2

3. Dustin Johnson: +3

4. Patrick Reed: +4

5. Tony Finau: +5

T6. Xander Schauffele: +6

T6. Tyrrell Hatton: +6

T6. Henrik Stenson: +6

T6. Daniel Berger: +6

T10. Webb Simpson: +7

T10. Justin Rose: +7