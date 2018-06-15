U.S. Open 2018 Live Stream: Watch Second-Round Play Online

Photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York proved on Thursday to be a very difficult course for even the best players to master.

The scores after the first round at the 2018 U.S. Open are ugly, with only four players under par entering Friday’s second round. Russell Henley sits atop the leaderboard at 2-under par, while notable players including Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy are in danger of missing the cut.

Here’s how to watch the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open online.

When: Friday, June 15 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: USOpen.com