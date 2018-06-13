U.S. Open 2018: TV Channel, Tee Times, Pairings For First Round

Photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

The 118th U.S. Open begins Thursday at Shinnecock Hills in New York, where the top golfers in the world will vie for golf’s second major of 2018.

Brooks Koepka, the defending U.S. Open champion, will try to become the major championship’s first repeat winner since Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989. The last player to come close to repeating was Tiger Woods, when he won in 2000 and 2002.

The action on Long Island gets underway pretty early Thursday morning.

Here are the notable tee times (all times Eastern) and pairings for the first round of the 118th U.S. Open. (For the full list, click here.)

You can watch the tournament on FOX Sports 1, or via live stream.

7:29 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Jimmy Walker, Justin Rose

7:40 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka

7:40 a.m.: Paul Casey, Satoshi Kodaira, Branden Grace

7:51 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Danny Willett, Ian Poulter

7:51 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed

8:02 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson

8:13 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

8:13 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

8:24 a.m.: Charles Howell, Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman

1:14 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:14 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Emiliano Grillo

1:25 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell

1:36 p.m.: Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk

1:47 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

1:47 p.m.:Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods

1:58 p.m.: Haotong Li, Si Woo Kim, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2:09 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Braden Thornberry, Brandt Snedeker