U.S. Open 2018: TV Channel, Tee Times, Pairings For Fourth Round

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Shinnecock Hills has proven to be quite formidable through the first three rounds of the 2018 U.S. Open.

Tony Finau and Daniel Berger were two of three golfers to shoot under par in Saturday’s third round. As a result, they’ll be the final pair off the tee in Sunday’s final round, right after Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, all of whom are in a tie for first place at 3-over par.

Johnson had a chance to put a stranglehold on the tournament Saturday, but a 7-over par round from the top-ranked golfer in the world restored parity. He wasn’t the only top golfer to struggle in the third round, though, as Hideki Matsuyama (+9), Justin Thomas (+10) and Rickie Fowler (+14) all didn’t do themselves any favors.

Here are the tee times and pairings for notable players for Sunday’s fourth round. For a full list of pairings and tee times, click here.

8:43 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler

9:27 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, Hideki Matsuyama

10:44 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Alex Noren

11:17 a.m.: Matt Parziale (a), Steve Stricker

12:34 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

12:56 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson

1:07 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Charley Hoffman

2:02 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose

2:13 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

2:24 p.m.: Tony Finau, Daniel Berger