U.S. Open 2018: TV Channel, Tee Times, Pairings For Second Round

Photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images

Shinnecock Hills proved to be a bear during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open.

With winds gusting all day, the world’s best players were frustrated and flummoxed all day, leading to some big numbers across the board.

When all the carnage had concluded only four players, Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Russell Henley and Scott Piercy were under par, all checking in at 1-under.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods (8-over), Jordan Spieth (8-over) and Rory McIlroy (10-over) are about to pack their bags for what appears to be a short weekend in Long Island, N.Y.

Round 2 will start bright and early Friday morning as the best golfers on the planet will try to solve the USGA’s latest puzzle.

Here are the tee times and pairings for notable players for Friday’s second round. For a full list of pairings and tee times, click here.

Tee No. 1

7:29 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele

7:40 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell

7:51 a.m.: Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk

8:02 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

1:25 p.m.: Paul Casey, Satoshi Kodaira, Branden Grace

1:36 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed

1:47 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson

1:58 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

2:09 p.m.: Charles Howell, Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman

2:20 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Russell Knox, Matthew Wallace

Tee No. 10

7:29 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello

8:02 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods

8:24 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Braden Thornberry, Brandt Snedeker

12:30 p.m.: Harold Varner, Scott Piercy, Matthieu Pavon

1:14 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Jimmy Walker, Justin Rose

1:25 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka

1:36 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Danny Willett, Ian Poulter

1:47 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Andrew Johnston, Daniel Berger

1:58 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar