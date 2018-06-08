UFC 225: Robert Whittaker Vs. Yoel Romero 2 Full Preview, Analysis, Picks

The UFC hits Chicago this weekend as Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero have a rematch for the ages for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 225. Also, controversial trash talker Colby Covington battles veteran Rafael dos Anjos for the UFC interim welterweight belt.

In total, there are 10 fighters on the stacked UFC 225 card that have either been a UFC champion or participated in a championship fight at some point in their career.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava and Andre Khatchaturian are joined by UFC.com’s Matt Parrino in the “NESN.com MMA Podcast” to preview all of the big fights on the card.

