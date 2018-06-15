Uruguay Vs. Egypt Live Stream: Watch World Cup Group A Game Online

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Russia and Saudi Arabia kicked off the 2018 World Cup group stage Thursday, but the top two teams from Group A clash Friday when Uruguay takes on Egypt.

Uruguay, loaded with high-end talent including Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, is a dark horse contender to win the whole tournament. They actually advanced to the semifinals in the 2010 World Cup.

Egypt will go as far as Liverpool striker Mo Salah takes them, but he’s recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in the Champions League final last month and won’t play Friday.

Here’s how to watch Uruguay vs. Egypt online.

When: Friday, June 15, at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO