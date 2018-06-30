Uruguay Vs. Portugal Live Stream: Watch World Cup 2018 Game Online

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

The first FIFA World Cup meeting between Uruguay and Portugal is bound to be a doozy.

The teams will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday in Sochi, Russia, in the 2018 World Cup Round of 16. The matchup pits Group A winner Uruguay against Group B runner-up Portugal in a game star power might decide.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo will be foremost in the minds of Uruguay defenders, while the Europeans’ back line must be wary of the threat forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani pose atop the South Americans’ attack.

The winner of Uruguay vs. Portugal will take on the winner of France vs. Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Here’s how to watch Uruguay vs. Portugal online.

When: Saturday, June 30, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV