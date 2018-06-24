Uruguay Vs. Russia Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Bragging rights aren’t the only thing for which Russia and Uruguay are facing off.

The teams will meet at 10 a.m. ET on Monday in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A game. Having won both their World Cup games so far, they’re tied on points with six and already have secured progression to the Round of 16. However Russia is in first place due to its superior goal differential over second-placed Uruguay and the World Cup host needs just a draw to win Group A. It bears repeating Uruguay must beat Russia in order to top their group.

Let’s look at the Uruguay vs. Russia betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Uruguay win: +155

Russia win: +210

Draw: +205

Total goals: 2

OVER: -120

Under: +100

NESN.com’s picks: Draw, over

Uruguay is perhaps the only Group A team capable of stopping Russia’s onslaught of goals. The South Americans have played effective, albeit uninspiring, soccer so far during the tournament and are bound to raise their game. Russia has played shockingly well on home soil, but an improving Uruguay will frustrate the high-flying hosts and grind out a draw. You can bet on it.

Russia is averaging four goals per World Cup 2018 game. While it won’t match that output against Uruguay, we expect they’ll score. The same goes for Uruguay, which has scored just two World Cup goals so far, far fewer than they’re capable of netting. All signs point to over two goals in this game.