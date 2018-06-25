Uruguay Vs. Russia Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Monday’s Group A matches essentially will be a pair of friendlies.

Both Uruguay and Russia are through to the Round of 16, having won both of their games so far in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

After each beating Saudi Arabia and Egypt in their first two matches, Uruguay and Russia meet Monday in a contest with no knockout implications. The victor will win Group A and put itself in better position for the next round, though, so it still should be a hard-fought contest.

Here’s how to watch Uruguay vs. Russia online:

When: Monday, June 25 at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV , FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images