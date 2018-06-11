Warriors’ Kevin Durant Can Picture Himself Retiring From NBA At This Age

Some athletes hang around their respective sport until they physically can’t play the game at a high level anymore, as opposed to walking away on their own terms.

Don’t expect Kevin Durant to follow this career path.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Durant revealed he’s thought of 35 as the potential age he could decide to call it quits from the NBA.

“This game, your craft, you have to continue studying it,” Durant told Haynes. “No matter how much you enjoy it, nobody wants to be in school that long. I know I don’t. At some point, you have to be ready to graduate. Thirty-five, that’s just a number in my mind.”

A championship evaded Durant the first nine seasons of his career, but the star forward has experienced nothing but success since joining the Golden State Warriors two summers ago, including back-to-back titles and Finals MVP honors in each series. While Durant likely is in store for more accolades, assuming he stays with the Warriors, don’t expect the glories and triumphs to factor in his eventual retirement decision.

“I can leave the game knowing I did everything I wanted to do, my way, on my terms,” Durant said. “That’s how I want to leave the game. And if I happen to have all these accolades and these accomplishments, then that’s cool. If not, I’m still cool.

“So I don’t think that’s going to define me as a player. It’s a cool accomplishment to be up there with the greats and to be considered someone who can potentially chase that, or beat that, but I’m not playing for that.”

Durant turns 30 in September, so it’s crazy to think he could be riding off into the sunset in five years. If that’s the case, you can expect him to wreak havoc in the league until he decides to walk away.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports