Warriors Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch 2018 NBA Finals Game 4 Online

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from completing a sweep of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Golden State leads the best-of-seven series 3-0 after claiming two narrow victories in Games 1 and 3 in addition to a Game 2 blowout.

The end of this season likely will mark the conclusion of James’ tenure with the Cavs, and with Game 4 set for Friday at Quicken Loans Arena, we’ll see if James and Co. can keep their campaign alive and force a Game 5 at Oracle Arena.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Cavs Game 4 online.

When: Friday, June 8, at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN