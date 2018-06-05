Was Giancarlo Stanton ‘Childish’ For Reaction To Mike Fiers’ Hit-By-Pitch?

Of course Giancarlo Stanton remembers.

The New York Yankees faced off Monday night against Detroit Tigers starter Mike Fiers — the same pitcher who infamously hit Stanton in the face with a pitch in 2014 while the slugger was with the Miami Marlins.

So, Stanton was none too happy when Fiers drilled him again in the third inning Monday, this time on the arm. Stanton barked at Fiers while walking up the baseline, while the Tigers pitcher took exception, insisting he wasn’t trying to hit the Yankees designated hitter.

But the dust-up was temporarily placed on hold — until the sixth inning, when Stanton exacted his revenge with a solo home run that included a mean bat flip and stare-down in Fiers’ direction.

Here’s a look at both plays:

And another look at that bat flip:

Sure enough, Stanton admitted he took offense to Fiers plunking him, given the pair’s history.

“Anything like that that happens, no matter how many years it is, I’m not going to be happy,” Stanton said after the game, via MLB.com. “I’m not going to just walk to first and be OK, but it is what it is.”

But Fiers was in no penitent mood, ripping Stanton for getting worked up over what he claims was just an errant fastball.

“I understand … but the way he handled it, I think it was kind of childish,” Fiers said, via MLB.com. “Anybody knows I’m not throwing at him. He’s going to act how he’s going to act. It kind of shows his character, because obviously I wasn’t throwing at him.”

Don’t you love baseball beefs?

Fiers’ Tigers got the last laugh, earning a 4-2 win in Game 2 of the doubleheader thanks in part to Aaron Judge’s remarkably bad day.

