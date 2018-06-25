2018 NBA Awards Live Stream: Watch MVP Reveal And More Online

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

The award winners for the 2017-18 NBA season will be revealed Monday night at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., highlighted by the announcement of the Most Valuable Player award.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden is the favorite for the award after finishing second to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook last season. Many other awards are hotly contested, including the Rookie of the Year, which likely will come down to a close vote between Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

Here’s how to watch the NBA Awards reveal online:

When: Monday, June 25, at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT